Len Rome’s Local Health: The season of giving

(WYTV) – We’re always reminding you that this is the season for giving, but are you passing that ideal along to your children?

Psychologists say it’s never too early to start teaching our kids about doing good for others.

Children are naturally self-focused, but by teaching them why we give and how we give, it enables them to think outside of their own needs and wants.

“I think it’s kind of a nice idea to start kids from a young age with the idea of, if you have something that you can share, it’s a built-in part of who we are and who we could be as a giving person,” said Vanessa Jensen from the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s not always about money. The giving of time, energy and love are even more important for kids to learn.

Being a good student and a helpful classmate are examples of giving they can understand. It’s essential for parents to set an example.