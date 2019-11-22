Len Rome’s Local Health: The dangers of flavored tobacco products

The American Medical Association tells us that kids as young as 12 are often drawn to tobacco because of some flavoring

(WYTV) – When young people try tobacco products for the first time, it’s often because they have a flavor.

The American Medical Association tells us that kids as young as 12 are half the time drawn to tobacco because of some flavoring.

It can be difficult for parents to recognize their child is using these products because they don’t smell like traditional cigarettes. They tend to smell fruity or sweet.

“It’s good for them to have a conversation with their kids about the dangers of smoking and even things that can sound appealing, like something that has a sweet flavor or like a fruit flavor, can be attractive to them. So, they have to be careful about those products, do whatever they can to educate them not to use them,” said Dr. Humberto Choi from the Cleveland Clinic.

If a young person first tried a flavored tobacco product, he or she was more likely to continue using tobacco one year later.