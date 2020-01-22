Len Rome’s Local Health: Taking a warm bath before bedtime

A warm bath or shower before bed could help you fall asleep about ten minutes faster

(WYTV) – Do you toss and turn before falling asleep at night?

According to doctors, taking a nice, warm bath or a warm shower might help you get some rest.

Medical experts say there is a relationship between body temperature and sleep. You don’t need a whole lot of time in the tub, either.

“Our body temperature is very closely linked to our circadian rhythm, so if we expose ourselves like that, kind of, warm temperature prior to bedtime, this actually, in part, may have something to do with that core body temperature and that linkage to our circadian rhythm,” said Dr. Reena Mehre from the Cleveland Clinic.

A warm bath or shower about one to two hours before bed could help you fall asleep about ten minutes faster. It can reduce stress too.

If you struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, it’s always worth trying something that doesn’t involve drugs in your body first.