Len Rome’s Local Health: New research looks into vaping

Some new research is happening at the Cleveland Clinic, with doctors looking into vaping-related breathing problems

(WYTV) – Doctors say they are learning more about vaping and how it may hurt your lungs.

Some new research is happening at the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors are looking at lung tissue samples from eight men who were hospitalized with breathing problems after vaping products containing THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, of the Cleveland Clinic, says although they found no signs of infection, they did find injured lungs, so it’s important to take caution.

“For the general public, they should be extremely cautious when vaping, especially when vaping stuff that comes off of the black market or in an illicit way. There’s much more debate to be had, and many more questions to be answered, but there’s no doubt, at this point, that some patients get severe lung damage because of vaping,” Mukhopadhyay said.

This is just the second study to look at actual lung tissue from people with vaping-related illness.

The next step: Find the chemical in vape products that’s causing the harm.