Len Rome’s Local Health: Medical developments in 2020

(WYTV) — The new year holds promise and hope for many people fighting illness and disease, so what can we expect in 2020?

The Cleveland Clinic looks at new developments this time each year and on the list this year, the clinic doctors say we’ll see new heart medicines.

“Many patients who have heart failure have a normal pumping function of the heart but still it has elevated pressure inside the heart so you feel short of breath. There are several new medications that will help the heart relax better,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia at the Cleveland Clinic.

We’re going to see new ovarian cancer treatments to prevent or delay the cancer from returning, begin using a device that sends electrical signals to the spinal cord to ease chronic back pain and doctors are getting close to a pill for children with severe peanut allergy.

Also, a new osteoporosis drug designed to reduce the risk of fractures will be introduced.

The Food and Drug Administration has already approved many of these new treatments, while others are still going through trials.