Len Rome’s Local Health: Looking out for Christmas choking hazards

(WYTV) – For new parents, celebrating baby’s first holiday season can be a whirlwind of excitement.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Small children are curious and love to put everything in their mouths, so you can’t leave items laying around.

“Things you want to watch out for are small batteries, things that can actually fall out very easily, small pieces of the glass ornaments… when you’re putting trees up or you’re putting a wreath up–those small little spikes, the pine cones, which kids can digest and actually cause a lot of damage,” said Purva Grover from the Cleveland Clinic.

Swallowing a button battery can be dangerous, if not fatal, for an infant.

When you’re exchanging gifts, or assembling items and toys, keep clutter and plastic pieces off the floor and away from little hands.

When you’re decorating, make sure there aren’t any breakable ornaments, trinkets or electrical cords within your child’s reach.

A well-meaning friend or relative may give a gift to your child that they might not be ready for yet. If you’re unsure about it, do some research before allowing them to have it.