Len Rome’s Local Health: Looking for a new diet this year?

Have you heard of that Keto diet?

It was one of the most ‘searched for’ diets online in 2019.

The Keto diet involves cutting your carbohydrate intake to about five percent of what you take in now.

Camille Skoda, RD of the Cleveland Clinic says the diet helps your body burn off fat.

“The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carb, moderate protein, eating plan. What it does, is it switches your body’s fuel source from the normal carbohydrates – which is your glucose stores – over to ketones. Your body produces ketones, and in turn, it can burn its own fat for fuel.”

The main goal of the Keto diet, for many people, is to lose weight.

But it’s not for people with a history of eating disorders, who are pregnant, or people with chronic conditions such as type-one diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

A typical Keto diet contains moderate protein such as chicken and fish, but it limits beans and soy protein, which are higher in carbs.

The focus is on healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, coconut oil and olive oil.