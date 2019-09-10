Len Rome’s Local Health: Is weight loss surgery for you?

The Cleveland Clinic just finished a study looking at the effects this kind of surgery can have on long term health

(WYTV) – We know that obesity increases our risk of heart attack and stroke.

Do you want to reverse that risk? Try weight loss surgery.

The Cleveland Clinic has just finished a study looking at the effects this kind of surgery can have on long term health and those who struggle with obesity.

Dr. Steven Nissen of The Cleveland Clinic says that with the stomach shrinking surgery, the effects can be astonishing.

“For six major heart-related outcomes, there was a 39% lower risk in those that underwent surgery compared with those that got the usual, and very good, medical care. And there was a 41% reduction in the risk of death.”

Nothing else works so well, so quickly.

The Cleveland researchers looked at more than 13,000 people who were diagnosed with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

For those with the surgery, their risks for heart attack, stroke and kidney failure all sharply declined.

Many of the patients who had weight loss surgery were able to stop taking insulin and they needed far fewer blood pressure medications after surgery.