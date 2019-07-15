Len Rome’s Local Health: Healthy Hydration

(WYTV) – The summer months call for extra water and it is the best choice for kids.

The American Medical Association says many kids don’t drink enough water.

Diana Schnee a registered dietician for the Cleveland Clinic says they’re filling up on more sugar-sweetened beverages instead.

“They were looking at fluid consumption, and particularly water consumption in adolescents ages two to nineteen, and basically, what they found is that kids who are drinking sugar-sweetened beverages are consuming about a hundred more calories a day.”

As many as 1 in 5 adolescents and teenagers drank no water at all on any given day.

Kids often drink more sugary beverages in the summer months, because no one’s watching them.

Make the water attractive, add a bit of frozen fruit, cucumbers, lemons and limes, to give the water a little flavor, without adding any sugar to it.

When our children eat and drink too much junk food, it takes up space for the foods and drinks they really need to help them grow.