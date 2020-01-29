Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you gotten your flu shot?

We could be in for a long flu season since it arrived in early fall

(WYTV) – Fighting the flu in January is nothing new, but this year has been anything but typical.

We could be in for a long flu season, since it arrived in early fall.

Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic says that the type of flu that’s dominating is a strain experts don’t typically see this time of year.

“This strain – flu B – is usually a strain that shows up a lot later, usually in February and March, and for whatever reason, it’s showing up now. We don’t understand why,” Esper said.

The CDC says influenza ‘B’ and another strain that’s cropped up recently, H1N1, are more likely to affect children and young adults.

But the flu can make anyone, even healthy people, very sick, and just because the season started early, doesn’t mean it will end early.

If you, or your child, are sick with the flu, it’s important to stay home and avoid spreading it to others.

If someone is having trouble breathing, it’s best to call your doctor.