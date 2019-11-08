Len Rome’s Local Health: Does your child have epilepsy?

The rate for suicide among people with epilepsy is 22% higher than the general population

(WYTV) – One in 26 people develops epilepsy in his or her lifetime. The Cleveland Clinic has been studying this.

A team led by Dr. Tatiana Falcone found that young people with epilepsy often use the internet to learn more about their condition.

The researchers studied more than 200,000 online conversations about epilepsy.

Dr. Tatiana Falcone, of The Cleveland Clinic, says for kids, it’s a lot about stigma.

“In kids, was a lot about stigma – how hard it is to have a seizure at school. It was about bullying – how people were seeing them different because they had epilepsy; how people were isolating them because they looked different, or after they had a seizure, people were not treating them the same.”

More than 3,000 conversations were teenagers with apparent depression, thinking of suicide.

But when they do that, they’re typically asking for help and looking for answers.

Here’s what we take away from this: make sure young people with epilepsy get their questions answered by a doctor and that they have access to credible online resources.

The rate for suicide among people with epilepsy is 22% higher than the general population.