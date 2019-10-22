Len Rome’s Local Health: Doctors say miscarriage is more common than many realize

Doctors say it can be very helpful for couples who have suffered a miscarriage to talk about it with others who have had similar experiences

(WYTV) – Suffering a miscarriage is never easy, but the loss of a pregnancy is actually more common than you might think.

Doctors say it can be very helpful for couples who have suffered a miscarriage to talk about it with others who have had similar experiences.

If the loss happens early in a pregnancy, it’s typically safe to try again very soon.

Dr. Salena Zanotti, of The Cleveland Clinic, says it’s important to make sure everyone is ready.

“The important thing for couples to understand is when they’re emotionally ready, and it’s something for a couple to discuss together. You know, a man grieves as much as a woman does when they have a loss, and that’s important to realize,” she said.

Pregnancy testing has become more sophisticated, so women know they’re pregnant much sooner, which means we know about more miscarriages than we did before.

Some people often ask if there was something they could have done differently to prevent a loss – but many times, early pregnancy loss is caused by a genetic abnormality that we can do nothing about.

It’s important for couples to know that smoking and drug use can cause pregnancy complications as well as diabetes or high blood pressure.