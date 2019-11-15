Len Rome’s Local Health: Do your children play sports?

We're seeing fewer collisions in most high school sports

(WYTV) – We’re making some progress when it comes to protecting our student athletes from concussions.

The risks are different between practice and competition and from sport-to-sport.

For example, for football players, the risk is higher when playing an actual game as opposed to practice.

Changes in coaching techniques have brought concussions down during practice.

Dr. Richard Figler of The Cleveland Clinic says educating parents, coaches and athletes is still key.

“We think that over the past years, since legislation has been mandated across all fifty states, that concussion education and awareness is working. Parents need to be well-educated about concussions, to see what their risk is of their child going into a sport.”

Cheerleaders also get concussions, but more likely during practice.

The study done by pediatricians looked at data from 20 high school sports between 2013 and 2018.

Something else they found; a decrease in high school football participation, down four and a half percent, but all high school sports saw an increase of three and a half percent.