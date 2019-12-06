Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you practice healthy hand washing?

Germs can easily spread from person to person when we touch door knobs, money or even other people

(WYTV) – The first week of December is National Hand-Washing Awareness Week.

To keep your whole family healthy, nothing beats a good hand scrubbing.

Hand hygiene is important year-round, but especially during cold and flu season.

Germs can easily spread from person to person when we touch door knobs, money or even other people.

Dr. Frank Esper of The Cleveland Clinic says parents need to pay special attention to kids.

“The youngest children – the one and two-year-olds – are not very good hand-washers. They generally have a hard time working with soap and water and doing the whole sequence. That’s where alcohol-based sanitizers help – it’s just squirt it into their hands and rub, rub, rub – that is so much better for the smaller children.”

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and make sure both hands are covered with soap, then rinse and dry with a clean towel.

You don’t need anything fancy or expensive. All soaps are antibacterial.

If you have no soap and water around, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer will do nicely.