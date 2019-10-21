Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you make virtual doctors appointments?

A recent survey found that four in ten Americans follow health and fitness advice from social media

(WYTV) – A recent survey found that four in ten Americans follow health and fitness advice from social media, and now they’re connecting with their physicians online.

We’re becoming more comfortable with virtual doctor’s visits.

Dr. Mark Hyman of The Cleveland Clinic says that virtual visits are becoming increasingly popular.

“We’re recognizing that just coming into your doctor is not necessarily the only way to get healthcare. There’s virtual visits, there’s online coaching – there’s all sorts of ways to actually engage with your health and health care, that’s actually more efficient and more effective.”

The results also show we’re socializing less in person; more than half of those surveyed would rather send a text than talk on the phone.

And about 30% spend more time on social media than talking face-to-face.

The best advice, when it comes to the digital world, is to use common sense.

If you have questions about online medical or wellness advice, go see a doctor face to face.