Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you live near fast food?

(WYTV) – Is there a fast food restaurant close to you? Can it affect how much your child weighs?

Yes, it can.

A recent study in the Journal of Obesity says the closer you live to fast food, the more the temptation you’ll face to stop there for the calories, saturated fat, sodium and sugar.

Jennifer Hyland, RD from The Cleveland Clinic says that if fast food is your only option, try this:

“Even if you have to get fast food, we can still think of what a balanced plate should look like. So, bring that fast food home and heat up a frozen vegetable. We’ve got the dollar bags you can get at the grocery store, throw it in the microwave. Grab some raw baby carrots, some cucumbers, some celery, and try to at least balance out that meal a little bit with some high-fibrous vegetables for the kids.”

Salads are usually a good option, but watch the thick dressing and croutons.

You can also try drinking water instead of a sugary drink.

Try to meal-plan your week. That way, you can have a ‘quick’ item, such as a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store or a slow cooker recipe ready to go.