Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you know what is in the food you eat?

(WYTV) – Do you know what’s in your child’s food?

Grocery shopping has become more complicated for families with labels reading “low calorie,” “low sugar” and “reduced fat”. Parents must read between the lines to find out what they are really buying.

“If they’re buying even foods that are labeled ‘low sugar,’ or ‘reduced sugar,’ there’s actually a high chance that those foods do have these non-nutritive sweeteners added. So, it’s not just that they took the amount of table sugar that was in that product and reduced it, they’ve actually added either an artificial sweetener, or some other type of non-nutritive sweetener to still keep this food tasting very sweet,” said Diana Schnee, a registered dietitian at The Cleveland Clinic.

Low-calorie sweets taste just as sweet as the ones with real sugar, and when kids eat super-sweet snacks, they develop a taste for them.

To know what is best for you and your family to eat, make sure you can pronounce all the ingredients in the product and recognize them. If not, that ingredient is most likely a chemical and the product is highly manufactured.