Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have siblings?

The discomfort of a difficult conversation can go a long way towards mending a relationship

(WYTV) – Sometimes, what we went through as kids can follow us into adulthood and the holidays.

Bad feelings can always pop up when children suspect a parent is playing favorites, whether the favoritism is real or perceived, but who says the feelings stop?

Scott Bea, PsyD of The Cleveland Clinic said ‘less than’ ideals can sometimes be carried into adulthood.

“Kids have different sensitivities to those things. Some kids can grow up feeling ‘less than’ and have less than ideal ideas about themselves; see their sibling as somehow better off and getting more parental resource. That gets carried into adulthood.”

Tensions can build over who gets married, graduates college or buys a house first.

Open and honest communication may be the only way around this.

The discomfort of a difficult conversation can go a long way toward mending a relationship. In some cases, wounds are too painful or too recent for healing.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ to solving family conflicts.