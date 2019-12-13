Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have food allergies?

Doctors often see people coming in for emergency allergy treatment during the holiday season

(WYTV) – No holiday season is complete without a party, but hosting one can be a challenge if you have guests with food allergies.

Doctors often see people coming in for emergency treatment during the holiday season because they've unknowingly eaten something they shouldn't have.

Dr. Baruch Fertel of The Cleveland Clinic says you shouldn’t be afraid to let others know about your allergy.

“If you do have a food allergy, let your host know up front. Tell them, ‘hey, I’m coming, I’m allergic to nuts, can you let me know if any dish has nuts or anything like that- be up front about it, because it’s a lot better than not saying something, and winding up with anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction.”

If you’re bringing a food dish to someone’s house, you may want to avoid some of the most common allergens, which include fish, especially shellfish and different types of nuts.

If you eat something and then develop hives or a rash, chest tightness, trouble breathing or vomiting, you could be having an allergic reaction.

You can take an over the counter antihistamine to relieve symptoms, but if it’s anything related to breathing, see a doctor right away.