Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have blue light blocking glasses?

These glasses are designed to cancel out the blue light from electronic devices and screens, but is blue light actually harmful to our eyes?

Dr. Allison Babiuch of The Cleveland Clinic says that blue light is everywhere.

“The sky is blue, a lot of things are blue in the world. So, yes, screens happen to be blue, and people have come up with this concern about blue light, but when you think about it, there’s blue everywhere around you,” Babiuch said.

The blue ‘color’ is actually the product of a wavelength and how our eyes perceive it.

There is no research to show this is actually harmful to our eyes.

Parents may be concerned about their children looking at screens for hours and whether light exposure is harmful to their eyes. When in doubt, moderation is best.

There is research that says too much blue light before bedtime can interfere with sleep for children and adults, so there’s a benefit to limiting screen use before bedtime.