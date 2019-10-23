Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have back pain?

Too much bending, lifting and twisting can cause intense low back pain

(WYTV) – As autumn leaves fall, maybe you’re ready to set aside your Saturday for a little fall clean-up.

Here’s what to keep in mind as you attack all those leaves and dead branches.

Dr. Chad Adams of the Cleveland Clinic says you want to avoid the dreaded ‘b-l-t,’ or bending, lifting and twisting.

“The most important thing you can do, if you’re putting any kind of heavy load in some kind of receptacle, is have it close to you and your feet pointing at it. So, I can lift things up and put it directly into the bin to avoid that bend-lift-twist position that puts the body at the biggest compromise.”

Too much bending, lifting and twisting can cause intense low back pain, especially with heavy, wet leaves.

When your back is just a little sore, some gentle movement and ice or heat, as needed, can help.

But sitting completely still can make back pain worse.

Break up yard work into pieces; you can also try to rake using both sides of the body so you’re altering your motion.