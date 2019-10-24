Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you eat dinner with your family?

Eating together at the table was closely linked with eating healthier foods

(WYTV) – Remember mom telling you to turn off the TV and get to the dinner table? Mom knew what she was talking about.

The Academy of Nutrition looked into family eating and found no surprises here.

Ryanne Lachman, RD of The Cleveland Clinic says, “Ultimately, sitting down at the table, being more mindful of the meal, having parent involvement in the meal and not, kind of, having the kids fend for themselves, would naturally improve, would likely improve the quality of the meal.”

The study looked at whether the the parent was eating with the kids, whether the TV was on or off, if the meal was served ‘family style’ and if the meal was eaten at the table.

The healthiest eating came when the TV was off, everyone sat at the table and ate ‘family style.’

When it comes to eating healthy as a family, it’s important to not only to disconnect from electronics, but also to reconnect with your family during mealtime.