Len Rome’s Local Health: Can unhealthy gums lead to psoriasis?

(WYTV) — The dentist has no doubt told you to keep your gums healthy, now we’re learning that the bacteria in your mouth could contribute to a common skin condition, psoriasis.

More than eight million Americans suffer from psoriasis. The cause remains largely a mystery, but a key to improving your skin may begin with your mouth.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center asked patients about their oral hygiene and found a link between poor gum health and more severe psoriasis.

“We know that patients who have poor gum health, periodontitis, have a higher prevalence of pathogenic bacteria in the first place,” said Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger.

To deal with diagnosed psoriasis, brush and floss, maintain healthy weight, avoid alcohol and eat plenty of fruit in your diet.

Ohio State is still collecting data, trying to reach psoriasis patients around the country to ask them about their dental health, diets and lifestyles.