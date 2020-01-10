Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you trying to kick the habit?

If you really want to quit smoking, talk to your doctor about other options

Can using electronic cigarettes help bridge the gap between being a smoker and a non-smoker?

A study in the Journal of Preventive Medicine says it may do more harm than good.

It shows a link between e-cigarettes or ‘vaping’ and lung disease, including COPD, asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

Dr. Humberto Choi of The Cleveland Clinic says that using e-cigarettes in addition is worse than just smoking cigarettes.

“In the end, you’re using both products at the same time, and very few stopped smoking, even when they added the electronic cigarettes. And, what they saw, is that when they’re using combined, the effect in the lungs was actually worse than even just smoking.”

The researchers found those who continued to use regular cigarettes, in addition to vaping, were three times more likely to develop a chronic lung disease, than non-users.

Just remember, both products contain nicotine.

And that’s gong to keep you addicted.

If you really want to quit smoking, talk to your doctor about other options such as gums, patches and medications.