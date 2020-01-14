Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you keeping to your resolution?

There's no such thing as a 'quick fix' in weight loss

(WYTV) – Many people are determined to lose weight in the new year, but even if we manage to lose a few pounds, keeping it off is the real struggle.

Doctors say your body actually fights to get back to your old weight.

Dr. Leslie Heinberg of The Cleveland Clinic says you have to work to keep it off and that means you have to keep moving.

“Physical activity is helpful to some degree when it comes to losing weight, but where it really is powerful is fighting against that biology. So, ongoing physical activity, and quite a bit of it, 150 to 250 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, that’s what seems to be very helpful in weight-loss maintenance.”

When it comes to weight-loss, there’s no such thing as a ‘quick fix.’

It took a while for weight to come on and it takes a long time for the weight to come off.

Also, there’s no one size fits all approach to weight loss either. You may have to try several plans, but talk to your doctor first.