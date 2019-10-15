Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you having a girl?

A new study puts some science behind the gender speculation

(WYTV) — There are all kinds of theories that predict whether a pregnant woman is having a boy or a girl.

A new study puts some science behind the speculation.

For example, are you pregnant and are your allergies acting up?

A new study at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows that it might be more than allergy season causing your reactions.

The researchers followed 80 women through pregnancy and exposed their immune cells to bacteria in the lab. Amanda Mitchell says they found an interesting reaction.

“What the findings suggest is that women carrying a girl exhibit greater inflammatory responses when faced with some sort of immune challenge.”

Those inflammatory responses included a certain protein which the body releases to fight off sickness.

The immune cells of pregnant women carrying girls released more of these proteins than those carrying boys.

If you’re carrying a girl, expect more allergic reactions.

Is there anything beyond this? That’s what they’re looking for at Ohio State; maybe doctors can someday treat pregnant women on what they’re expecting.