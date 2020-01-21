Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you having a dry January?

Doctors say that going dry at least for some time can give your liver a rest

(WYTV) – Some people are trying what’s called a ‘dry January’, avoiding any alcohol for this month.

Maybe you’ve been drinking a lot, really indulged over the holidays.

Doctors say that going dry at least for some time can give your liver a rest; it can decrease any liver inflammation you might have.

Heavy drinking can scar your liver and, after that, going dry for a month won’t reverse that damage.

Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming of The Cleveland Clinic says these dry months can give us the time to heal.

“When they stop drinking, even if it’s a month, this inflammation heals – it’s like you’re giving that wound a little bit of time to heal itself. It may not heal all the way back, if you have been drinking a lot before.”

Take a look at your year ahead and consider how often you’re drinking and how much, especially if you plan to go to more social events such as weddings.

How about three months dry or six months dry?

That might help your liver, providing it’s still scar free, and with any liver disease at all, don’t drink.