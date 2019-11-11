Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you experiencing seasonal affective disorder?

(WYTV) – Are the winter blues starting to creep in to your life?

If the coming cold winter weather and darkness are causing anxiety, it may be the start of seasonal affective disorder.

For people who live here in northeastern Ohio, seasonal affective disorder, or ‘SAD’ – is a common type of depression – and it tends to affect women more often than men.

Scott Bea, PsyD of The Cleveland Clinic says that if you’re experiencing anxiety over the time change, then you may be prone to ‘SAD.’

“This is sometimes a way that you can tell whether you’re wrestling with seasonal depression, is your anticipation of the change of seasons; people start to notice that the days are getting shorter, it’s getting darker. They may have some anticipation that, ‘I really struggle’ during these months.”

If you start to feel sluggish, tired, more irritable, or you’re suddenly craving carbs, these are signs of seasonal depression.

You can get into the light to treat ‘SAD’ with light therapy. You can also make plans to socialize and exercise before the frigid months kick in.