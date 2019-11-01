Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you expecting?

A recent study found the number of pregnant moms high blood pressure is on the rise

(WYTV) – A healthy mom-to-be often means a healthy baby.

But we’re learning that too many pregnant women have high blood pressure.

A recent study found the number of pregnant moms with chronic, high blood pressure is on the rise.

Dr. Salena Zanotti, of the Cleveland Clinic, says these moms have hypertension before they get pregnant and then they keep it after.

“The important thing for women to also realize, if you have high blood pressure and you are pregnant and develop more blood pressure problems, it affects you down the road. It increases your risk for strokes and heart attacks 10, 20, 30 years down the road,” Zanotti said.

Chronic hypertension, at the start of pregnancy, increases a woman’s risk of developing preeclampsia, which is harmful for both mom and baby.

Many times, we can control blood pressure with diet, exercise and by not smoking.

If a pregnant woman needs medication, some are safe to take while expecting.