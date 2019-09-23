Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you drinking too much sugar?

A new study looked at how sugary drinks might influence your cancer risk

(WYTV) – Nutritionists are sure they can link sugary drinks to obesity and heart disease, but does it also link to cancer?

A new study in the British Medical Journal looked at how sugary drinks might influence your cancer risk.

Dr. Dale Shepard of the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to put the results into perspective.

“Over the nine-year course of this study, only 2% of the patients in the study, the subjects in the study, developed cancer and so while we hear there was an 18 or 20% increased risk, that’s in the 2% of people who actually got cancer.”

Drinking more sugary drinks, including 100% fruit juice, seemed to bring on a higher risk of cancer.

The best advice? Live a healthy lifestyle, which includes reducing sugar, to reduce cancer risk.

The data on sugar and cancer risk is limited and more research needs to be done.