Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you at risk of Alzheimer’s?

(WYTV) – November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and for years, researchers have been trying to uncover what in our lives can bring on this condition.

How about what we eat?

Neurologists say yes, they believe they’ve found a link between our diet and our risk for memory loss later in life.

“What they see is that people having higher levels of trans fat in their blood, increases your risk of onset of dementia – whether it’s from Alzheimer’s disease as a cause of dementia – or other kinds of dementia as well,” Dr. Jagan Pillai of The Cleveland Clinic says.

A recent study looked at more than 1,600 people over the age of 60 who had normal brain function.

Those with higher levels of trans fats in their blood had a significantly higher risk of developing either Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The best recommendation is the Mediterranean diet, which is low in trans fats.

Everything we know from research says eating a healthy diet, full of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, with minimal processed foods is the way to go.