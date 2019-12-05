Good Question: Would you rather skip the office Secret Santa?

We asked people for their opinions on the work gift exchange

(WYTV) – Would you rather skip your office’s Secret Santa gift exchange? What’s the problem?

A lot of Millennials have wide social circles, so they have to do several Secret Santa gift exchanges, including the big one in the office.

We asked employees for their opinions on the work gift exchange. Watch the video above for their responses.

A survey found that eight out of 10 Millennials regift anyway, so if you’re faced with a secret Santa gift exchange, why not exchange this whatchamacallit you picked up last year?