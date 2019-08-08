Good Question: Will you subscribe to the Tribune Chronicle?

The Vindicator to go dark later this month

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A recent headline says the Warren Tribune-Chronicle plans to expand Mahoning coverage. In the story, it promises this will be an aggressive expansion — news, sports, events, even the obituaries.

The newspaper is trying to fill a void after The Vindicator shuts down at the end of August.

We asked people, will you subscribe to the Tribune?

The Vindicator has been around for 150 years, but the Tribune is the successor to several papers that began in Warren 207 years ago — in June of 1812.