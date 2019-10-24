Good Question: Which Halloween costumes are you tired of seeing?

People weighed in on the Halloween costumes that they see too much

(WYTV) – Halloween is approaching, and that means you’ll see people out in Halloween costumes.

Some are more popular than others and are often seen during the season.

Which Halloween costume do you think gets over-used?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

While many said clowns, Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said it’s the lack of costumes that he doesn’t like to see.

“You know what I’m tired of seeing? It’s kids showing up in street clothes with a bag. If you’re going to come out Trick or Treating and collect candy, put on a costume, you know? Pay your dues,” he said.