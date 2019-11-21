Good Question: When is it too early to put up holiday decorations?

(WYTV) – When do you put up your holiday decorations? How early is too early?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

There are homeowners associations that say you can’t put up Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving.

Some people want to get a head start, however.

Still, you’ll find plenty of purists who say Thanksgiving first, then Christmas; one holiday at a time. Those people probably would not have appreciated a local radio station playing just Christmas music on October 25!