Good Question: Should Halloween be the last Saturday in October?

(WYTV) – When should Halloween be celebrated?

A trade group called the Halloween and Costume Association wants it changed to make more time for make-believe. If you do that on the last Saturday of October, you’ve got more time for parties and the kids aren’t out on school nights. It might be even safer for them.

We asked people — would you support this change?

Watch the video above for their responses.

The change has at least one big supporter. The Mars Candy Company promises to give away a million Snicker bars if the date of Halloween is changed.