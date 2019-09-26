Good Question: How much do you tip?

The worst tippers are said to be men and Millennials

(WYTV) – What do you tip?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

The worst tippers are said to be men and Millennials. That means that women and Baby Boomers would be the best tippers.

Around 70% of us do tip for good food service, but after that, the percentage goes down. Fewer tip for food delivery or for hairdressers or rideshare drivers and taxi drivers, and only one in four of us ever bother to tip anyone such as a hotel housekeeper.

Even though Millennials may not tip that often, the study found that when they do, they’re pretty generous.