Six out of 10 parents provide for their adult children after graduation

(WYTV) – How long should parents financially support their kids?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

An organization called the National Endowment for Financial Education found that six out of 10 parents provide for their adult children after graduation, sometimes long after graduation.

Shutting down the bank of mom and dad won’t be easy, but in the end, it may be the thing that helps your child succeed.