Good Question: How does someone become more liked?

There are tips to increase your charisma

(WYTV) – There are a lot of things you can do to become “more liked.”

Let’s start with body language.

First, a smile, but don’t smile the instant you meet someone. Look them in the eye first, just for an instant, then smile.

How do you get people to like you? We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

Remember to sit up straight. Good posture shows confidence, and when you’re talking to someone or listening to them, don’t fidget, and don’t put your hands near your face. That shows boredom.



Listen. Just don’t pretend to listen. Use someone’s name as much as possible. That makes them feel important. Try flattery.

One final idea — paraphrase and repeat back what people say.