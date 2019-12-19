Good Question: Do you get a holiday bonus?

One survey showed that two out of three companies do anticipate giving some kind of bonus this year

(WYTV) – Are you getting a holiday bonus from work this year?

One survey showed that two out of three companies do anticipate giving some kind of bonus this year. The question is, how big would it be?

One-third of those businesses offering bonuses will make them $100 or less or maybe a gift basket, a gift card, or an extra vacation day.

Some Wall Street investment bankers will get a bonus of $100,000 or $150,000 at the end of the year.