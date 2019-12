At one time, Youngstown State University was Youngstown College

(WYTV) – Do you know the difference between colleges and universities?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

At one time, Youngstown State University was Youngstown College, but then it grew. So maybe a university is made up of colleges.

At YSU, they’ve got a college for education, and business and liberal arts and sciences.

Look at Dartmouth, though. It’s certainly big enough to be called a university, but it’s Dartmouth College or Boston College.