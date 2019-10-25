Daybreak Nation on Location: Zeta Tau Alpha Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic

Christina was at YSU to preview Sunday's Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Zeta Tau Alpha Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic is back at Youngstown State University this Sunday.

Nineteen schools will be cheering together to raise money for a great cause.

The Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic will be donating all proceeds on behalf of Zeta Tau Alpha to breast cancer awareness and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and all breast cancer survivors get in for free.

The Zeta Tau Alpha Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic is located at the YSU Beeghly Center, 224 W Spring St. in Youngstown.