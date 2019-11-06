Daybreak Nation on Location: Youngstown Clothing Co.

Youngstown Clothing Co. has a new home for the holiday season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Clothing Company has a new home for the holiday season: the Southern Park Mall.

The shop will be located near the food court where Journeys used to be through December 29. Its store hours will match the mall’s hours.

Youngstown Clothing Company has operated primarily as an e-commerce business with small pop-up shops, including a kiosk at the Southern Park Mall last holiday season.

Owner Matt McClure said, “The level of support we’ve received over the past few years has been incredible.”

Youngstown Clothing Company is famous for creating vintage-inspired tees that are indicative of the Youngstown area.

Some of the store’s best-selling shirts include zombie raccoons, cookie tables, White House Fruit Farm, Handel’s Ice Cream, YSU, Mill Creek MetroParks and local legends.

Youngstown Clothing Company has been in operation since 2015, selling Youngstown-inspired apparel.