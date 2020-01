Wok it Out, a new restaurant in Boardman, specializes in noodle fusion and dumplings

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tired of the usual sandwiches and meat and potatoes for lunch or dinner?

How about a noodle to two?

WYTV’s Christina Mullen visited a new noodle restaurant in Boardman that is blending the freshness of California with the timeless tastes of Asian cooking.

Wok it Out specializes in noodle fusion and dumplings.

The restaurant is located at 8414 Market St.

For more information, watch the videos above, visit www.wokitoutnoodles.com or call 330-953-1026.