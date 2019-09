The restaurant is located at 187 West Market St. in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a brand new restaurant in downtown Warren.

West & Main prides themselves on their in-house-smoked meats. They are all grass-fed and organic. Christina was live at the restaurant in Warren to try out some dishes from their menu.

They also other dishes including salads and mussels.

They’re open Monday through Thursday until 10:45 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until midnight.

