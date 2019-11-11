Daybreak Nation on Location: Veterans Day deals at Panera

Christina was live at Panera to share all the great deals for Veterans today!

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s Veterans Day and Panera wants to give back to all of our local veterans.

Starting at 11 a.m., veterans can visit any Panera location and get a free You Pick Two, which includes your choice of two selected menu items.

Customers can provide proof of military service in several ways, including wearing a uniform, presenting a military I.D. or discharge papers or another form of proof.

In addition to the Veterans Day deals, Panera is collecting money all month for The Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The Austintown Panera is located at 5503 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown.

Be sure to thank a Veteran today!