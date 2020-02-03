Daybreak Nation on Location: Valentine’s Day Cabaret

The dinner starts at 6 a.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University students are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a cabaret at the B&O Station in downtown Youngstown.

Students from the musical theater program will be performing romantic selections from a variety of artists, including Bernstein, Gershwin, Bruno Mars, Tony Bennett, Etta James and the Dixie Chicks.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Guests can either enjoy the cabaret by itself or an included dinner option. Show only tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students (high school, YSU and other university students included).

The included dinner option costs $40 for single tickets, $75 for couples and $30 for YSU students.

All money raised from the evening will go back to the theater program.

“It allows us to have more opportunities outside of the productions we stage and the classes we take here at YSU. It allows us to bring in guest artists,” said YSU student Rosie Bresson.

The ticket deadline for the dinner is February 6.

Tickets can be purchased here.