Daybreak Nation on Location: The Very Best Little Hair House

Christina was live in Sharon to find out how this little hair shop can help you in a big way

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Dealing with hair loss and trying to find the best solution can take you down a lot of frustrating, unpleasant roads with often bad results.

Although one in four women deal with thinning hair, it’s not something that is talked about, much less being fun to deal with.

Online guessing games and high- priced custom wig salons are often the only options.

The Very Best Little Hair House has tried to create a fun, informative, well stocked little shop where customers can come in and learn what will make you look even more beautiful than you already are.

Depending on where patients are in their treatment, hair pieces can be fitted from the smallest piece that looks very natural to a full unit (wig) that is impossible to tell from your own hair.

Prices are competitive with the online shops while providing boutique level customer service and big city styles and selection.

They have private try-on areas, separate comfortable seating for guests and lots of popcorn for the wait.

They also sell sunglasses, old fashioned hankies, flowered socks and accessories you won’t find anyplace else.

The Very Best Little Hair House is located on the second floor of the First National Bank building in downtown Sharon, 7 W. State St., across from the Winner.

You can park by the ATM drive-thru, go through the closest handicapped accessible door to the second floor via the elevator.

You can also contact them at 724-815-9556.