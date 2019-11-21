Daybreak Nation on Location: The Miracles and Promises Radiothon

Christina was live in Boardman to get more details

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Miracles & Promises Radiothon broadcasts live from the campus of Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Beeghly Campus every September.

They raise funds for the programs and services provided by Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Since 2009, the annual broadcast has raised over $2.1 million to help the children in the Mahoning Valley.

This year’s Radiothon was rescheduled for November 21 and 22 due to the untimely passing of iHeartMedia radio host, Wes Miller, who was integral in its production.

The Radiothon will be broadcast live on Mix 98.9 and 570 WKBN from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., each day, from the hospital’s Beeghly campus in Boardman.