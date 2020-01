Christina was live in Howland to check out a brand new coffee shop

There’s a brand new coffee shop in Howland!

The Howland Bean opened up on December 20 and they’re prepared with all your favorite coffee, espresso and specialty drinks.

They even have a special “Tiger Tail” latte for the Howland natives.

Plus they always have a case full of delicious pastries and gelato to enjoy with your coffee.

The Howland Bean is located at 8024 E. Market St. in Howland.